241108-N-AY869-1018 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 8, 2024) A U.S. Navy Quartermaster uses a sexton on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 05:21
|Photo ID:
|8755258
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-AY869-1018
|Resolution:
|5866x3911
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.