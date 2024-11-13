LS1 Caromunoz Reenlists at Cable Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Bryan Caromunoz reenlists in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony at Cable Beach, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Nov. 1, 2024. Lt. Cmdr. Hector Sierracortes, installation security officer for NSGB, administered the oath in front of Caromunoz’s shipmates, coworkers, and friends. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)