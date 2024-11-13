Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LS1 Caromunoz Reenlists at Cable Beach [Image 3 of 8]

    LS1 Caromunoz Reenlists at Cable Beach

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Bryan Caromunoz reenlists in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony at Cable Beach, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Nov. 1, 2024. Lt. Cmdr. Hector Sierracortes, installation security officer for NSGB, administered the oath in front of Caromunoz’s shipmates, coworkers, and friends. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)

