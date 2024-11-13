Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    A view of the dock at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, showcasing the USS St. Louis (LCS 19), a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, and a U.S. Navy ferry, Oct. 22, 2024. The ships are moored alongside the dock, representing the diverse maritime presence at NSGB, a hub for joint operations and international partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jovi Prevot) (This image was created using high dynamic range techniques.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 04:42
    Photo ID: 8755239
    VIRIN: 241022-N-IX958-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 25.78 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Website Photos, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GTMO
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership

