Website Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A view of the dock at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, showcasing the USS St. Louis (LCS 19), a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, and a U.S. Navy ferry, Oct. 22, 2024. The ships are moored alongside the dock, representing the diverse maritime presence at NSGB, a hub for joint operations and international partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jovi Prevot) (This image was created using high dynamic range techniques.)