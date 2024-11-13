Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iguana Stands Guard

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    A Cuban rock iguana is seen outside its burrow at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 9, 2024. These endangered reptiles are native to Cuba and are known for their rugged appearance. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 04:30
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iguana Stands Guard, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

