A Cuban rock iguana is seen outside its burrow at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 9, 2024. These endangered reptiles are native to Cuba and are known for their rugged appearance. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 04:30
|Photo ID:
|8755237
|VIRIN:
|241109-N-IX958-1007
|Resolution:
|3740x2558
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iguana Stands Guard, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.