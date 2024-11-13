Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS St. Louis makes port at NSGB [Image 7 of 9]

    USS St. Louis makes port at NSGB

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    The USS St. Louis (LCS 19) makes a port visit to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 1, 2024. Capt. Mike "Heavin" Stephen, commanding officer of NSGB, and his staff met with the ship’s crew, fostering camaraderie and strengthening partnerships between the installation and visiting naval assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 02:49
    Photo ID: 8755088
    VIRIN: 241101-N-IX958-1154
    Resolution: 4704x3360
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
