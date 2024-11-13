USS St. Louis makes port at NSGB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USS St. Louis (LCS 19) makes a port visit to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 1, 2024. Capt. Mike "Heavin" Stephen, commanding officer of NSGB, and his staff met with the ship’s crew, fostering camaraderie and strengthening partnerships between the installation and visiting naval assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)