NSGB USMC Ball 2024

U.S. Marines, Sailors, families, and friends of Marine Corps Security Force Company Guantanamo Bay celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday at the Windjammer Ballroom, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 9, 2024. The Marine Corps Birthday Ball honors the legacy and traditions of the Corps, bringing together past, present, and future Marines in a time-honored celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)
