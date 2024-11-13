NSGB Trains with USCG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific, deployed aboard USS St. Louis (LCS 19), perform maneuvers with Sailors from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Harbor Patrol on Nov. 13, 2024. Joint training exercises like these enhance inter-service coordination and prepares personnel for real-world maritime security operations. (Portions of this photo are obscured for security reasons) (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)