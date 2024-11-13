Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGB Trains with USCG [Image 1 of 6]

    NSGB Trains with USCG

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    Coast Guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific, deployed aboard USS St. Louis (LCS 19), perform maneuvers with Sailors from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Harbor Patrol on Nov. 13, 2024. Joint training exercises like these enhance inter-service coordination and prepares personnel for real-world maritime security operations. (Portions of this photo are obscured for security reasons) (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)

    VIRIN: 241113-N-IX958-1065
