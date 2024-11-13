Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241111-N-AY869-1077 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 11, 2024) A U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) troubleshoots the engine controller aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 23:05
    Photo ID: 8754745
    VIRIN: 241111-N-AY869-1077
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole [Image 6 of 6], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USCENTCOMPA
    and C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download