Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Two Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers speak to an attendee at the Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024 located at the Army Aviation Support Facility, in Salem, Oregon, November 14, 2024. Members of both the Oregon Air and Army National Guard came together at the 2024 Labor Summit to demonstrate jobs, skills, and benefits they can offer to the employees of businesses in the area. (National Guard photo by Pfc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 20:39
    Photo ID: 8754622
    VIRIN: 241114-A-ET257-5747
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024
    Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024
    Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024
    Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024
    Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download