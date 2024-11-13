Army Brig. Gen. Alan R Gronewold, the Adjutant General, Oregon and attendees watch a presentation at the Oregon National Guard Labor Summit 2024 located at the Army Aviation Support Facility, in Salem, Oregon, November 14, 2024. Members of both the Oregon Air and Army National Guard came together at the 2024 Labor Summit to demonstrate jobs, skills, and benefits they can offer to the employees of businesses in the area. (National Guard photo by Pfc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
