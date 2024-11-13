Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach [Image 13 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Special Forces, from 7th Special Forces Group, perform an amphibious assault demonstration during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show and U.S. Army SaluteFest, Miami Beach, Fla., May 26, 2024. The events, held throughout Memorial Day Weekend, provided engagement opportunities for visitors from around the world to learn about the people, technology and equipment of the U.S. military. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli) (Components of image have been blurred to protect identity of the Soldier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 15:55
    Photo ID: 8754223
    VIRIN: 240526-A-PP104-2049
    Resolution: 6650x4435
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach [Image 16 of 16], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach
    U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    Miami
    Amphibious Assault
    U.S. Special Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download