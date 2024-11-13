U.S. Army Special Forces Storm Miami Beach

U.S. Army Special Forces, from 7th Special Forces Group, perform an amphibious assault demonstration during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show and U.S. Army SaluteFest, Miami Beach, Fla., May 26, 2024. The events, held throughout Memorial Day Weekend, provided engagement opportunities for visitors from around the world to learn about the people, technology and equipment of the U.S. military. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli) (Components of image have been blurred to protect identity of the Soldier)
