    HYDE PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by MIKE FALVO 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    CSM Kyle Matus bids farewell to the Army Recruiting Battalion - Albany during his Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the FDR Museum and Library in Hyde Park, NY.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8753390
    VIRIN: 240927-D-LA694-9909
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 236.02 KB
    Location: HYDE PARK, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Saying Goodbye [Image 4 of 4], by MIKE FALVO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    FDR
    Change of Responisibility
    Army Recruiting Battalion Albany
    FDR Library

