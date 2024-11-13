ALS 25-A Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a photo during an Airman Leadership School graduation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 14, 2024. People are our greatest asset, and integrating with Allies and partners demonstrates and strengthens the Alliance’s shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)