Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. dives into lessons for shipyard employees in Crucial Conversations for Mastering Dialogue. In this training, employees gain the tools and skills needed to identify and properly approach crucial conversations in life, providing the tools they need to be able to handle conversations even when stakes are at their highest. Students in the course participate in group discussions and activities to put the skills they've learned to the test in regards to communication.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8752734
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-YB859-2308
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Teaches the Importance of Crucial Conversations When It Comes to Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Teaches the Importance of Crucial Conversations When It Comes to Leadership
No keywords found.