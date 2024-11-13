Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Teaches the Importance of Crucial Conversations When It Comes to Leadership [Image 6 of 6]

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Kristi R Britt 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. dives into lessons for shipyard employees in Crucial Conversations for Mastering Dialogue. In this training, employees gain the tools and skills needed to identify and properly approach crucial conversations in life, providing the tools they need to be able to handle conversations even when stakes are at their highest. Students in the course participate in group discussions and activities to put the skills they've learned to the test in regards to communication.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8752734
    VIRIN: 240718-N-YB859-2308
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Teaches the Importance of Crucial Conversations When It Comes to Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Workforce Development

