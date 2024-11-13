Norfolk Naval Shipyard Teaches the Importance of Crucial Conversations When It Comes to Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. dives into lessons for shipyard employees in Crucial Conversations for Mastering Dialogue. In this training, employees gain the tools and skills needed to identify and properly approach crucial conversations in life, providing the tools they need to be able to handle conversations even when stakes are at their highest. Students in the course participate in group discussions and activities to put the skills they've learned to the test in regards to communication.