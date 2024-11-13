NORTH SEA (Nov. 10, 2024) Seaman David Hafoka, a native of National City, California, helps connect the high line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the North Sea, Nov. 10. USS Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|11.10.2024
|11.14.2024 04:53
|8752620
|241110-N-HF194-1079
|6268x4179
|965.35 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.