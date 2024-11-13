Tempest Wind 24 | Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsal, HAZMAT Response Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine National Police, Department of Health Emergency Management Bureau, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Armed Forces of the Philippines chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office service members establish an incident control system and decontamination station during a Tempest Wind 24 hazardous material response training scenario at Siargao, Philippines, Aug. 23, 2024. TW 24 is the 15th iteration of the Tempest Wind series of exercises and the third time in the Philippines. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducts these mission rehearsals as part of its military-to-military engagement program with other nations in the region, enabling U.S. forces to enhance their skills in geographically and culturally diverse environments while promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that fosters peace, stability, and prosperity for all. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)