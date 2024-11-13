Tempest Wind 24 | Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsal, HAZMAT Response Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) U.S. Special Operations Command exercise planner Rocky Contreras and Philippine National Police service members rehearse hazardous material evidence collection during Tempest Wind 24 at Siargao, Philippines, Aug. 23, 2024. DTRA provides cross-cutting training and solutions to enable the DoD, the U.S. government and international partners to prevent, reduce, and counter weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in crisis and conflict.TW 24 is the 15th iteration of the Tempest Wind series of exercises and the third time in the Philippines. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducts these mission rehearsals as part of its military-to-military engagement program with other nations in the region, enabling U.S. forces to enhance their skills in geographically and culturally diverse environments while promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that fosters peace, stability, and prosperity for all. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)