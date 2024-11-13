Over 27,000 people from around the world participate in the Army Ten-Miler, the Army’s premiere running event, Washington D.C.., Oct. 13, 2024. Started in 1985, the Army Ten-Miler takes place each October in the nation’s capital to promote the U.S. Army, build esprit de corps, and support Army fitness goals. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
This work, 2024 Army Ten-Miler [Image 40 of 40], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.