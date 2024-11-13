2024 Army Ten-Miler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Over 27,000 people from around the world participate in the Army Ten-Miler, the Army’s premiere running event, Washington D.C.., Oct. 13, 2024. Started in 1985, the Army Ten-Miler takes place each October in the nation’s capital to promote the U.S. Army, build esprit de corps, and support Army fitness goals. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)