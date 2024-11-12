Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 25 [Image 8 of 8]

    Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    German soldiers assigned to Artilleriebataillon 295, 10th Armoured Division, place camouflage to conceal equipment during Dynamic Front 25 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 8, 2024. Dynamic Front 25 takes place from Nov. 4 to 24, 2024, in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front 25 includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:49
    Photo ID: 8751191
    VIRIN: 241108-A-XB890-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.57 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
