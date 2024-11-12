Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego’s color guard march the colors during the San Diego Veterans Day Parade in San Diego, California, Nov. 11, 2024. The Color Guard carries the National Ensign and the Marine Corps Battle Colors at ceremonies and events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandra M. Earl)