Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Diego Veterans Day Parade [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alexandra Earl 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marines with the Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego’s color guard march the colors during the San Diego Veterans Day Parade in San Diego, California, Nov. 11, 2024. The Color Guard carries the National Ensign and the Marine Corps Battle Colors at ceremonies and events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandra M. Earl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:46
    Photo ID: 8751187
    VIRIN: 241111-M-LW191-1112
    Resolution: 4080x6120
    Size: 1012.89 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego Veterans Day Parade [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexandra Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade
    San Diego Veterans Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    boot camp
    Marines
    recruit training
    MCRD San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download