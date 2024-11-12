Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1CD Soldiers hone their skills during a Table Six live fire tank qualification [Image 3 of 4]

    1CD Soldiers hone their skills during a Table Six live fire tank qualification

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army M1A2 System Enhanced Package V3 Abrams Main Battle Tank assigned to Bravo “Bad Bet” Company, 2nd Battalion 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, simulates firing upon opposing forces while conducting table six qualifications in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 13, 2024. Table six qualifications reinforce soldiers' technical and operational skills to ensure proficiency and readiness on their M1A2 Abrams Tank. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8750903
    VIRIN: 241113-Z-CL987-1014
    Resolution: 6164x4109
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    This work, 1CD Soldiers hone their skills during a Table Six live fire tank qualification [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

