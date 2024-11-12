1CD Soldiers hone their skills during a Table Six live fire tank qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army M1A2 System Enhanced Package V3 Abrams Main Battle Tank assigned to Bravo “Bad Bet” Company, 2nd Battalion 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, simulates firing upon opposing forces while conducting table six qualifications in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 13, 2024. Table six qualifications reinforce soldiers' technical and operational skills to ensure proficiency and readiness on their M1A2 Abrams Tank. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)