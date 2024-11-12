U.S. Army Soldiers perform water survival training tasks during the 200th Military Police Command Best Squad competition, Fort Knox, Ky., April 10, 2024. The Best Squad Competition measures Soldiers on their individual and collective abilities to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that test their mental and physical endurance, technical and tactical skills and basic warrior tasks and drills. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8750635
|VIRIN:
|240410-A-PP104-1086
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|19.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 200th Military Police Command Best Squad Competition [Image 38 of 38], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.