Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers perform water survival training tasks during the 200th Military Police Command Best Squad competition, Fort Knox, Ky., April 10, 2024. The Best Squad Competition measures Soldiers on their individual and collective abilities to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that test their mental and physical endurance, technical and tactical skills and basic warrior tasks and drills. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)