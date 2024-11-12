Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200th Military Police Command Best Squad Competition [Image 19 of 38]

    200th Military Police Command Best Squad Competition

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers perform water survival training tasks during the 200th Military Police Command Best Squad competition, Fort Knox, Ky., April 10, 2024. The Best Squad Competition measures Soldiers on their individual and collective abilities to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that test their mental and physical endurance, technical and tactical skills and basic warrior tasks and drills. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8750611
    VIRIN: 240410-A-PP104-1039
    Resolution: 6708x4474
    Size: 22.1 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, 200th Military Police Command Best Squad Competition [Image 38 of 38], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    water survival training
    Military Police
    Best Squad
    200th Military Police Command

