    Keris MAREX 24: Jungle Survival Training [Image 19 of 22]

    Keris MAREX 24: Jungle Survival Training

    BATAM, INDONESIA

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    An Indonesian marine with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, drinks the blood of a Burmese Python while conducting jungle survival training during Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Pulau Setokok Island, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 9, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

