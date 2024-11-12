Swiss Armed Forces visit 5-7 ADA in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rebecca Syrup, 5-7 ADA air defense officer, exchanges gifts with delegation from the Swiss Armed Forces Nov. 7 in Baumholder, Germany. The purpose of this visit was to strengthen interoperability on the Patriot air defense system with Switzerland, a valued and long-standing NATO partner. Human, tactical, and technical interoperability are foundational to integrated air and missile defense with our Allies and partners. Engagements like this with key Allies and partners will continue to ensure readiness and interoperability across air defense organizations throughout Europe (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).