    Swiss Armed Forces visit 5-7 ADA in Germany [Image 5 of 16]

    Swiss Armed Forces visit 5-7 ADA in Germany

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A delegation from the Swiss Armed Forces visits the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment’s Patriot battery Nov. 7 in Baumholder, Germany. The purpose of this visit was to strengthen interoperability on the Patriot air defense system with Switzerland, a valued and long-standing NATO partner. Human, tactical, and technical interoperability are foundational to integrated air and missile defense with our Allies and partners. Engagements like this with key Allies and partners will continue to ensure readiness and interoperability across air defense organizations throughout Europe (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 05:45
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
