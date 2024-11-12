7th Comm. Bn. Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japanese dancer performs a Ryukyu style dance during the 7th Communication Battalion 249th Marine Corps birthday ball celebration on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. Marines and Sailors joined spouses, friends and fellow service members across units to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)