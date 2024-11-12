7th Comm. Bn. Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Erik Olson, the adjutant with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, reads Gen. John A. Lejeune’s Marine Corps birthday message during the 7th Comm. Bn. 249th Marine Corps birthday ball celebration on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. Marines and Sailors joined spouses, friends and fellow service members across units to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)