    7th Comm. Bn. Birthday Ball [Image 6 of 15]

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, deliver the Marine Corps birthday cake during the 7th Comm. Bn. 249th Marine Corps birthday ball celebration on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. Marines and Sailors joined spouses, friends and fellow service members across units to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 04:03
    Photo ID: 8750104
    VIRIN: 240711-M-QS704-1066
    Resolution: 5452x3635
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USMC
    Marine Corps Birthday
    IIIMEF
    III MIG
    249th Tradition

