7th Comm. Bn. Birthday Ball

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephanie A. Mafrici, left, the commanding officer of the 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Col. Marco D. Serna, Assistant Chief of staff G-6, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, take their post as members of the official party during the 7th Comm. Bn. 249th Marine Corps birthday ball celebration on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. Marines and Sailors joined spouses, friends and fellow service members across units to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)