U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, stand by with colors during the 7th Comm. Bn. 249th Marine Corps birthday ball celebration on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. Marines and Sailors joined spouses, friends and fellow service members across units to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 04:03
|Photo ID:
|8750099
|VIRIN:
|240711-M-QS704-1021
|Resolution:
|5412x3608
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Comm. Bn. Birthday Ball [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.