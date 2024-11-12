82nd Airborne Division honored in Arlington National by veterans association

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Major Alan Sutton, Brigade Operations SGM, 82nd Airborne Division, participates in a wreath laying ceremony in Arlington National Ceremony.



Also supporting the ceremony were veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division Association and Soldiers assigned to The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, November 10, 2024.