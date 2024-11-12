82nd Airborne Division honored in Arlington National by veterans association

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans from the 82nd Airborne Division Association participate in a wreath laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery.



On November 10, 2024, the 82nd Airborne Division Association performed several wreath laying ceremonies in the cemetery to honor their promise to “never forget our fallen.” U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.