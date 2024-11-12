82nd Airborne Division honored in Arlington National by veterans association

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special bugler Sgt. Major Matthew Byrne of The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” renders the hand salute after performing Taps for a wreath laying ceremony in Section 23 of Arlington National Cemetery honoring the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion “Triple Nickels,” America’s first Black Paratroopers.



On November 10, 2024, the 82nd Airborne Division Association performed several wreath laying ceremonies in the cemetery to honor their promise to “never forget our fallen.” U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.