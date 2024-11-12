82nd Airborne Division honored in Arlington National by veterans association

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special bugler Sgt. Major Matthew Byrne of The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” performs Taps in a wreath laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery honoring the 82nd Airborne Division.



Also supporting the ceremony were veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division Association and Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, November 10, 2024.