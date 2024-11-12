82nd Airborne Division honored in Arlington National by veterans association

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Darren Cinatl, Director of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, participates in a wreath laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery.



On November 10, 2024, the 82nd Airborne Division Association performed several wreath laying ceremonies in the cemetery to honor their promise to “never forget our fallen.” U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.