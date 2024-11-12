Special bugler Sgt. Major Matthew Byrne of The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” performs Taps in Section 23 of Arlington National Cemetery in a wreath laying ceremony honoring the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion “Triple Nickels,” America’s first Black Paratroopers.
On November 10, 2024, the 82nd Airborne Division Association performed several wreath laying ceremonies in the cemetery to honor their promise to “never forget our fallen.” U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 22:25
|Photo ID:
|8749892
|VIRIN:
|241110-A-BN614-8917
|Resolution:
|5583x3722
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division honored in Arlington National by veterans association [Image 41 of 41], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.