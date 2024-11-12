82nd Airborne Division honored in Arlington National by veterans association

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 82nd Airborne Division Association conducts a wreath laying ceremony in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.



On November 10, 2024, the 82nd Airborne Division Association performed several wreath laying ceremonies in the cemetery to honor their promise to “never forget our fallen.” U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.