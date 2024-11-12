Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMV-22B Osprey Lands at Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 2 of 3]

    CMV-22B Osprey Lands at Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    JAPAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Nov. 7, 2024) - A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey attached to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward-Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF), taxis across the runway after landing at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. The VRM-30 detachment is part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 20:54
    Photo ID: 8749661
    VIRIN: 241107-N-BB059-1804
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Osprey
    CVW 5
    NAF Atsugi
    Rotorcraft
    CMV-22B
    Fleet Logistics Multi-mission Squadron

