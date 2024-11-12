CMV-22B Osprey Lands at Naval Air Facility Atsugi

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Nov. 7, 2024) - A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey attached to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward-Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF), taxis across the runway after landing at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. The VRM-30 detachment is part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 20:54
|Photo ID:
|8749661
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-BB059-1804
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
