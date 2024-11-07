Australian Embassy Naval Attaché Visits NAVSUP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella (left), NAVSUP Weapons Support System commander, along with Rear Adm. Kenneth W. Epps (middle), commander, NAVSUP/Chief of Supply Corps, meet with Commodore David Frost (right), Australian Embassy Naval Attaché, during a visit to NAVSUP Headquarters, November 12, 2024.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristan)