Australian Embassy Naval Attaché Visits NAVSUP

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amalia Olvera 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella (left), NAVSUP Weapons Support System commander, along with Rear Adm. Kenneth W. Epps (middle), commander, NAVSUP/Chief of Supply Corps, meet with Commodore David Frost (right), Australian Embassy Naval Attaché, during a visit to NAVSUP Headquarters, November 12, 2024.
    Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristan)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 17:27
    VIRIN: 241112-N-QS035-5082
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
