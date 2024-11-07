Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella (left), NAVSUP Weapons Support System commander, along with Rear Adm. Kenneth W. Epps (middle), commander, NAVSUP/Chief of Supply Corps, meet with Commodore David Frost (right), Australian Embassy Naval Attaché, during a visit to NAVSUP Headquarters, November 12, 2024.
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristan)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 17:27
|Photo ID:
|8749440
|VIRIN:
|241112-N-QS035-5082
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Australian Embassy Naval Attaché Visits NAVSUP, by PO1 Amalia Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.