    Drill Sergeants prepare trainees for Veteran visit

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Drill Sergeants stand between a group of trainees at Vessey Hall, home of Fort Sill's 95th Bn, in preparation of a visit from the 1-92nd Vietnam Veterans reunion group.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:08
    Location: US
    This work, Drill Sergeants prepare trainees for Veteran visit, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

