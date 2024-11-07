Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB celebrates new Chief Master Sgt. selects

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sara Demarest, left, first sergeant for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Senior Master Sgt. Tracey Macdonald, center, superintendent of operations for the U.S. Air Force Band, and SMSgt. Adria Winlock, right, superintendent of the 11th Wing Legal Office, celebrate their promotion to Chief Master Sergeant at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 5, 2024. This was the first all-female selection to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in JBAB’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    VIRIN: 241105-F-TO650-1362
