JBAB celebrates new Chief Master Sgt. selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sara Demarest, left, first sergeant for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Senior Master Sgt. Tracey Macdonald, center, superintendent of operations for the U.S. Air Force Band, and SMSgt. Adria Winlock, right, superintendent of the 11th Wing Legal Office, celebrate their promotion to Chief Master Sergeant at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 5, 2024. This was the first all-female selection to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in JBAB’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)