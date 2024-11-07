Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin meets with Defense Business Board members [Image 1 of 3]

    Secretary Austin meets with Defense Business Board members

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with members of the Defense Business Board at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 13:53
    Photo ID: 8748865
    VIRIN: 241112-D-XI929-1002
    Resolution: 3111x1606
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin meets with Defense Business Board members [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    DBB
    SecDef Austin

