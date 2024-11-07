Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 11 of 17]

    Veterans Day Ceremony

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Major General Miguel A. Méndez, participated in the official celebrations of Veterans Day at the Nildaris Santini field in Santurece on November 11, 2024. Our Centenarian Veterans were recognized for their dedication, commitment, and selfless service during the activity.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8748685
    VIRIN: 241111-A-HW727-3382
    Resolution: 3511x2508
    Size: 488.24 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
    This work, Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Guard
    Army Guard
    PRNG
    Citizen-Soldiers
    Siempre Presente
    PRNG R&amp;R

